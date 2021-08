Statistical significance is valid, in the right hands, but in the wrong hands it does nothing but undermine trust in science. And it is almost always in the wrong hands. Want to believe a weedkiller can cause cancer or that liberals will have prettier daughters than conservatives? You don't need science for those to get into a peer-reviewed journal, you only need statistical significance. Dredge hard enough, and you can link anything to anything because using modern technology you can detect anything in anything, and if you believe in a world where risk does not matter, only a molecule of any hazardous substance is the same as bathing in it, 'the dose does not make the poison' and you can put out a press release touting that chewing gum is killing the planet and get it written up by a journalist.