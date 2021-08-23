Cancel
FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

By Cooper Fox
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

According to The Hill , the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The full approval of the vaccine is expected to cause a spike in the number of people lining up to get the vaccine. Additionally, it is expected that the approval will cause more governments and companies to enact vaccine mandates.

The vaccine now has a name, too. It will be called Comirnaty.

It will be available to those 16 years old and above.

The FDA’s emergency use authorization will remain in place at this time for those between the ages of 12 and 15. The emergency use authorization also still applies for a third dose for immunocompromised people.

So far, more than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the US.  That equates to about 100 million Americans being “fully vaccinated” with that particular vaccine.

In a statement, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock celebrated the approval and said that it would bring us closer to altering the course of the pandemic in the United States.

FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Lafayette, LA
