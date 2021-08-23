Algonquin Seeks Community Input at Aug. 26 Presidential Park Open House
The village of Algonquin is leading an initiative to improve the recreation function of Presidential Park and update aging amenities. A public open house is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Presidential Park, 700 Highland Ave., Algonquin. The purpose of the open house is to inform the community about the process of developing the Park Master Plan, seek community input on how the amenities can be improved, and what the priorities should be for future improvements.kanecountyconnects.com
