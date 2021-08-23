Gerry Everett Miles, 78 of Wayland, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral Services have been set for 9:30 AM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Bethel Church near Wayland with Pastor David Shreeves officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-8:00PM Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Bethel Church with family receiving friends from 6-8:00PM. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials in the name of Gerry E. Miles may be designed to the Wayland Fire Department.