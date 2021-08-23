Cancel
John Oliver Bids Farewell To “The Void”, ‘Last Week Tonight’ Returns To Studio Next Month

John Oliver said goodbye to The Void – the little cartoon face that’s been the Last Week Tonight’ s sole companion as the show has broadcast remotely during the Covid pandemic shutdown.

At the end of last night’s episode, Oliver announced that, following a two-week hiatus, he and the show will return to the studio on Sept. 17 – with or without a studio audience (that part hasn’t been determined yet).

HBO ’s Last Week Tonight has remained one of the last late-night programs broadcasting from, as Oliver has called it, the remote “blank void” outside a studio.

In what looks to be his final encounter with the animated sidekick – eyes and a mouth floating like a ghost onscreen (and voiced by actor H. Jon Benjamin) – Oliver told a disappointed Void that their relationship had reached its conclusion. Reminding Oliver that “Conan got a song” when the TBS host recently signed off (and with a little red Conan wig briefly appearing above the Void’s eyes), the Void broke into a teary ballad about a “grief that can’t be spoken.”

“I’m not dead,” shouted Oliver. “I’m returning to the studio!” To which the Void responded by holding an obscenity-laden flag and a final outburst of irreverence: “Queen Elizabeth had Princess Diana murdered. Goodnight.”

