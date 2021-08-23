NFT Basics

The CPU can often be metaphorically compared to the human brain, as it is essentially the brain of the operation when it comes to a computer. I think a more accurate metaphor might be a cerebral cortex itself, as processors do not necessarily do all that a brain does, such as storing memory, but I digress, this metaphor still gets the job done. A processor is primarily an I/O device that can temporarily store bits inside of registers to be calculated with. The only other components inside of a CPU is the control unit, which directs the flow of data in and out of registers, and lastly the combinational logic core. The combinational logic core is used to process commands with data very quickly, and can even be used on bits that are stored in memory, not just registers. In other words, if we were to have 8 bits in stack and then 8 bits in a processor register that were both integers, and we wanted to add the numbers, we could use the add command. The Assembly for this, which you may ignore for now, would look like this: