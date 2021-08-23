In-Town Gallery Goes Bold With The Paintings Of Jennie Kirkpatrick

In-Town Gallery is pleased to feature the beautiful paintings of Jennie Kirkpatrick during the month of September. Jennie, always an artist, took advantage of the many artistic opportunities and influences encountered as she traveled around the world with her Naval aviator husband. She earned a BA in Art from UTC, an MFA in Art at George Washington University, and an AA in Commercial Art and Illustration at Northern Virginia Community College. More recently, Jennie taught Art Appreciation, Drawing and Design as an adjunct professor at UTC, Cleveland State and Tennessee Wesleyan.