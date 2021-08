The Highland Village Police Department has filed charges against the four men who were allegedly involved in an attempted ATM burglary and subsequent police chase on Tuesday. The suspects tried to flee from police, on foot and in vehicles, after officers responded to a report of an ATM burglary in progress just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Denton Area Teachers Credit Union at the corner of FM 407 and Briarhill Boulevard. Officers from many other nearby law enforcement agencies responded to help search for the suspects in the area of FM 407 and FM 2499.