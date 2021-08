A woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after she allegedly led New Hampshire state police on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began at approximately 2:18 p.m. after a New Hampshire state trooper tried to stop a black 2016 Mazda CX-5 traveling northbound on Interstate 89 in Concord, N.H., for failing to stay within its lane, according to a Facebook post by police. The driver allegedly refused to pull over and the pursuit continued on the highway, with the Mazda reaching speeds of between 80 and 90 miles per hour, police said.