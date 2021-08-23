Mtn Dew Spark Is Back With A Chance To Win Prizes. Here's What You Need To Know
Are you a fan of Mountain Dew? If you are, you've probably tried the brand's special drink: Mountain Dew Spark. According to Chewboom, the company debuted Spark, which included two delicious flavors — raspberry and lemonade — in 2020. Well, the item was a huge hit and flew off the shelves at Speedway stores, where it had an exclusive launch (via Food Dive). A fan who tried the beverage wrote on Reddit that the flavor was pretty good. "Nice tart/sourness [in my opinion]," the Redditor added.www.mashed.com
