Big Ten announces COVID-19 forfeiture policy
The ACC, Big 12, and PAC 12 have all announced COVID-19 forfeiture policies in recent weeks and days, and now the Big Ten has announced parameters of their own. “In collaboration and communication with the Big Ten Conference Athletic Directors, Chancellors and Presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Sports Medicine Committee – effective today (August 23) – the conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled,” the Big Ten said in a press release.www.maizenbrew.com
