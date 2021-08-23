Big Ten announces COVID-19 forfeiture policy

On Tuesday afternoon, the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 conferences announced that they had agreed to form an alliance with each other. “The alliance – which was unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors, and athletic directors at all 41 institutions – will be guided in all cases by a commitment to, and prioritization of, supporting student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, experiences and diverse educational programming,” the conferences said in a release. “The three conferences are grounded in their support of broad-based athletic programs, the collegiate model and opportunities for student-athletes as part of the educational missions of the institutions.”