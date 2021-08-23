Cancel
Briefly Noted: KC-area Three Dog Bakery raising money for local pet shelters

By Staff Report
shawneemissionpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKC area Three Dog Bakery raising money for local pet shelters. Three Dog Bakery, a Kansas City dog bakery with locations in Leawood and southern Overland Park, is working this month to raise money for local pet shelters, including Melissa’s Second Chances in Shawnee. The pandemic prompted many pet adoptions, but adoption numbers have declined in 2021, and rescue shelters need funds to care for adoptable pets, according to local shelters.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dogs#Dog Bakery#Second Chances#Dogust#Sm West#Health Partnership Clinic
