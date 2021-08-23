After a long offseason, college football returns this week. There are always things to watch every week of the season. Here are 5 things to watch in college football week 0. One of the more intriguing matchups of week 0 features Hawaii traveling to Los Angeles to take on UCLA. The spread on the game is favoring the Bruins by 17.5 points, so the outcome of the game may not be in question too much. The game should be high-scoring and fun to see. In terms of what to watch in the game, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will have a chance to show off his skills in front of a national audience (with only five games on the schedule for week 0).