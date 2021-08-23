Cancel
Team Liquid cements partnership with Kingston Technology

By eSports Insider
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-regional organisation Team Liquid has announced it will continue its existing partnership with computer technology company Kingston Technology, the former parent company of gaming peripherals firm HyperX. As a result, Kingston Technology’s FURY line of computer memory will become the official RAM of Team Liquid. The two parties will collaborate...

#Team Liquid#Technology Company#Kingston Technology
