Team Liquid cements partnership with Kingston Technology

Unity Technologies, maker of the Unity game engine, has entered an agreement to acquire the streaming service Parsec. Parsec has proven to be rather popular, especially with quarantines forcing people to work remotely. Not only that but Parsec also does gaming services too, allowing you to rent a server from them to host games that you then connect to which works like GeForce NOW and Stadia but it uses all of your own stuff. We actually tested Parsec on Linux back in 2017 and it was really impressive.