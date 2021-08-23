Gasoline prices slide in Houston and the nation
Gasoline prices are sliding in Houston and throughout the nation, as oil prices took a plunge last week. Average gasoline prices in Houston fell 2.1 cents a gallon over the past week to an average of $2.74, down 1.3 cents from a month ago, but 94.4 cents a gallon higher than a year ago, according to the fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Nationally, prices fell 3.3 cents to $3.14 a gallon, unchanged from a month ago and 96.5 cents higher than a year ago.www.houstonchronicle.com
