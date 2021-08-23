Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Gasoline prices slide in Houston and the nation

By Marcy de Luna, Houston Chronicle, Marcy de Luna
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGasoline prices are sliding in Houston and throughout the nation, as oil prices took a plunge last week. Average gasoline prices in Houston fell 2.1 cents a gallon over the past week to an average of $2.74, down 1.3 cents from a month ago, but 94.4 cents a gallon higher than a year ago, according to the fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Nationally, prices fell 3.3 cents to $3.14 a gallon, unchanged from a month ago and 96.5 cents higher than a year ago.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Traffic
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
City
China, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Philadelphia, MSkicks96news.com

Why Gas Prices May Be Dropping Soon

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Mississippi gas prices on average now almost 40 cents below the national average. The national average is $3.15 per gallon. The Mississippi average is $2.76. “So, good news for motorists, expect prices to continue falling this week,” said Patrick DeHaan, chief of petroleum analysis with Gasbuddy.com. “If you don’t...
TrafficCuster County Chief

Weekly gas price update

Nebraska gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.00/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Gas prices in Nebraska are 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 90.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Oil prices plunge, dropping the price at the pump

(WLUK) -- Gas prices have dropped across Wisconsin as oil prices plunge, according to GasBuddy. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay $2.88/g today, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $2.86/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.88/g.
Traffictexasstandard.org

Oil Prices Have Fallen: What That Means For You At The Pump

In much of the country, it’s still the hot, dog days of summer. But one thing that has cooled off are oil prices. It’s showing up in a slight dip in prices at the pump over the last several days. Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData, says prices...
TrafficCitrus County Chronicle

Gas prices expected to continue downward trend

Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted on demand concerns, as the end of summer driving season approaches. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Florida gas prices are down 3 cents from a week ago and are about to slip even lower, unless futures prices can recover from sharp declines last week.
Trafficnewsdakota.com

Fuel Prices Continue Slide

(NAFB) – The nation’s average gas price declined for the second straight week, down 3.3 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.14 per gallon. The national average now stands unchanged from a month ago and $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel is down 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.27 per gallon.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

AAA Reports Crude Oil Price Drops $5/bbl to Lowest Price Since May - Gas Demand and National Gas Price Average Decline on the Week – California at $4.39 Declines One Cent Week-Over-Week

August 24, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Crude oil prices saw a significant decline of $5/bbl on the week, down to $62.32/bbl at Friday’s close. Prices are declining as market concerns grow that crude demand will decline as coronavirus infections increase across the globe. The downward crude price trend could spell good news for motorists.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Gas Prices Keep Falling As Crude Oil Prices Fluctuate

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The average statewide gasoline price in Texas is $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas. That price is five cents less compared to a week ago and 88-cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas...
Texas Statethepampanews.com

AAA Texas: Gasoline demand remains robust as statewide pump price average keeps creeping up

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.85 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than from this day last week and is 99 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon while drivers in Laredo, McAllen and Victoria are paying the least at $2.75 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.19, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and $1.02 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Trafficnewsdakota.com

Fuel Prices Ease as Oil Falls

(NAFB) – The nation’s average gas price declined 0.5 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.17 per gallon, while the average price of diesel fell a penny in the last week and stands at $3.28 per gallon. The average gas price is unchanged from a month ago and...
Georgia Statecobbcountycourier.com

Georgia gasoline prices edge slightly downward

Georgia gasoline prices edged slightly downward over the past week, although only by a penny. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman from AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. “Georgia pump...
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Higher gasoline prices forcing Baton Rouge businesses to adjust

Gasoline prices have continued to rise in recent weeks. The average price per gallon nationwide was $3.18 Monday, according to AAA, up from $3.05 in early June. Though Louisiana enjoys some of the lowest gas prices in the country—the average price per gallon in the state, at $2.38, is well below the national average—local businesses are feeling the effects and, in some cases, passing it on to their customers.
Camarillo, CAalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. gasoline at $3.25 per gallon; analysts await decline in price

CAMARILLO, California: Regular grade gasoline increased by 3 cents over the past three weeks, to $3.25 per gallon, while Americans pay $1 per gallon more than the pump price was one year ago. On Sunday, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said that gas prices could stop rising...
TrafficMetro International

Oil up 3%; forecast for better U.S. fuel demand feeds rebound

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 3% on Tuesday, rebounding from recent losses on signs of rising fuel demand in the United States despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. Brent crude rose $1.59, or 2.3%, to settle at $70.63 a barrel and U.S. oil climbed $1.81, or 2.7%, to end the session at $68.29 a barrel.
Trafficmorningbrew.com

Facing Higher Gas Prices, US Asks OPEC+ to Produce More Oil

The pros of going to a gas station (great smell) are beginning to get outweighed by the cons (surging prices), and the White House is scrambling to do something about it. The Biden administration yesterday asked OPEC+ to please produce more oil, arguing that high costs at the pump are harming the economic recovery.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Average Price For Gasoline In Texas Has Dropped Slightly Week-To-Week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA Texas, the current statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.84. That price is one cent less than from this day last week and 97-cents more per gallon than on this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.71 per gallon. Folks pulling up to the pump in Dallas are paying an average $2.87 per gallon. Drivers in Arlington and Fort Worth are...
Iowa Statefox42kptm.com

Iowa gas prices slide over last few days

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.99/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Gas prices in Iowa are 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.0 cents per gallon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy