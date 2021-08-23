Cancel
NFL

Another preseason win for the Kansas City Chiefs

By Sports Daily
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave we seen enough of KC's starters in the preseason yet? Or maybe keep the league's best QB from taking preseason hits... if nothing else? Bruce and Jacob break down Friday's match up in Arizona on a Monday Sports Daily.

NFLUSA Today

4 Chiefs players who might go on the trade block before roster cuts

History suggests that Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach could be looking to make some trades soon. In 2019, Veach made a pair of trades in late August, sending RB Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans for OL Martinas Rankin and CB Mark Fields to the Vikings for a conditional draft pick. In seasons prior, Veach added players like Jordan Lucas, Charvarius Ward, Reggie Ragland and Cam Erving.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Has A Message For Patrick Mahomes

Mecole Hardman understands how important the 2021 season is for him. The 23-year-old wide receiver admitted this week that the upcoming season is arguably the biggest of his young career. Hardman, a second round pick out of Georgia in 2019, is entering the second to last year of his rookie contract.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
NFLWIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan star released by Kansas City Chiefs in training camp

It was supposed to be a fresh start for the former first-round NFL draft pick, but Taco Charlton is, again, looking for a new home. Charlton went in the opening round of the 2017 NFL draft; he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys. However, he never rounded into form and requested a release in 2019, which was granted by Jerry Jones’ prolific franchise. Claimed off of waivers, Charlton finished the season with Miami, but the Dolphins waived him before the 2020 season.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs make two roster transactions on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced two roster transactions Sunday after their practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. First, tight end Nick Keizer retired. Keizer, 26, came into the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Keizer appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2020 before beginning training camp with a back issue. The tight end had recently returned to practice — but given the drafting of Noah Gray, signing of Blake Bell and emergence of Jody Fortson, the path to making the team was not going to be an easy one.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Sterling Skye Mahomes attends her first Chiefs training camp practice

The Kansas City Chiefs broke training camp practice for the last time on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had some special visitors for his last training camp practice before the preseason. After practice, Mahomes posted a photo on his Instagram account with his guests. The picture showed him with fiancee Brittany Matthews and five-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. The caption of the photo read: “Sterling’s First Camp!”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Chiefs who clinched a roster spot in second preseason game

The Kansas City Chiefs will have some tough decisions to make before the season starts, but these three players should make it through roster cuts. Football is a tough business and the Chiefs know it. They made it to the Super Bowl last season but fell short. Anything less than a title this campaign will be another disappointment.
NFLBleacher Report

Usain Bolt Says Tyreek Hill Has 'No Chance' In Race; Chiefs WR Tweets 'Stop Hiding'

Usain Bolt doesn't think Tyreek Hill would come close to him in a race, but Hill wants to see him prove it on the track. Line up then stop hiding 🥴 https://t.co/0hxWiuZe6n. Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the fastest men in history, discussed his previous challenges from Hill and other NFL players on the Pat McAfee Show:
NFLYardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Chiefs after Jamal Adams' record-breaking contract

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering a contract year and would like to receive a lucrative extension from the two-time defending AFC champions. While Honey Badger is in camp and preparing for the 2021 regular season, the All-Pro performer seemingly isn’t happy about his current contract. That came...
NFLOzarks First.com

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith joins ESPN as an analyst

BRISTOL, Conn. — After retiring following the 2020 season, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is taking his talents to the TV screen and joining ESPN as an analyst. Smith will take part in several shows and roles at the network providing his analysis on the NFL. “ESPN’s relationship...
NFLKVOE

Kansas City Chiefs announce roster moves

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced several roster moves Monday morning. The cuts get the Chiefs to the 80 roster limit. They will need to get down to the 53 man roster limit after Fridays final preseason game against Minnesota.
NFLkq2.com

Kansas City Chiefs players meet fans at MWSU, Mosaic vaccination event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs helped boost vaccinations in St. Joseph by teaming up with Mosaic Life Care and Missouri Western State University to host a COVID-19 vaccination event at training camp on Thursday. More than 100 people signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination event. People participating in...
NFLKansas City Star

New GEHA Field at Arrowhead signage is up at the Kansas City Chiefs’ stadium

The Chiefs are entering their 50th season at Arrowhead Stadium, but things will look just a little different to fans this year. In March, the Chiefs entered into a naming rights agreement with Lee’s Summit-based Government Employees Health Association (GEHA). That means Arrowhead Stadium’s name is now GEHA Field at...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings linked to another former KC Chiefs defensive back

The Minnesota Vikings have gone to great lengths to remake their secondary this offseason, and it’s a strategy that included adding one former K.C. Chiefs cornerback. Now it sounds as if they’re ready to add another pass defender who was recently cut by general manager Brett Veach. Ben Goessling of...
NFLKVOE

Kansas City Chiefs returning to practice Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs return to the practice field Thursday after taking Wednesday off. For receiver Mecole Hardman this training camp has been about becoming a receiver they can count on every play. Rookie offensive lineman Trey Smith has been battling for a starting spot. According to the Kansas City...

