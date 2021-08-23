Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Somerset County in northern New Jersey * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1036 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated stream flooding in the Bedminster and Branchburg areas. The flooding will continue into the afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bedminster and Branchburgalerts.weather.gov
