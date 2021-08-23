Police offering reward for murder suspect Terrance Marche
LANSDALE, PA – Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lansdale Borough Police Chief Michael Trail announce detectives are searching for Terrance Marche, 47, of Valley Forge Circle in King of Prussia. Marche is wanted to face First-Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and related charges for the Nov. 28, 2020 shooting murder of 30-year-old Ebony Pack in her car in Lansdale. Ricky Vance of Philadelphia was previously arrested in April for his involvement in Pack’s murder.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
