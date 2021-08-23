Police offering reward for murder suspect Terrance Marche

CHICAGO — A man has been indicted on federal firearm charges for allegedly straw purchasing handguns in a suburban Chicago store on behalf of another individual. JUSTIN GARCIA purchased a handgun in 2019 and another in 2020 from a licensed firearms dealer in Crete, Ill., and falsely certified on federal forms that he was the actual buyer, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. In reality, Garcia purchased the guns on behalf of another individual, the charges allege.