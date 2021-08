SiriusXM and TikTok launched TikTok Radio (located on channel 4) at noon ET on Friday (August 20), which seems to be a way for people who have satellite radio but can’t figure out TikTok to hear the top songs trending on the wildly popular platform. According to the announcement, the channel “will sound like a radio version of the platform’s ‘For You’ feed, with a group of TikTok creators including Billy, Cat Haley, Hindz, Lamar Dawson and Taylor Cassidy presenting music and sharing stories behind the trends. It will also have takeovers throughout the next week from some of the most followed personalities...