Single-family rental owners at lower default risk, but smaller landlords still face challenges

As demand for housing continues unabated across the region, developers continue to look for ways to gain a foothold throughout the cities across the greater Bay Area. One western developer, Denver-based Apartment Investment Management Company (AIMCO), has began working on plans to develop 16 luxury single-family rental homes for its Oak Shore project in Corte Madera on Robin Drive. The actual addresses for the homes will be established once the public REIT has recorded its final map with Marin County. AIMCO expects the total development cost on the project to be $47 million, as stated by the company in its 2021 second quarter earnings report.
