House Rent

Single-family rental owners at lower default risk, but smaller landlords still face challenges

By Ashley Fahey
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 10 days ago
The default risk for single-family rental owners has decreased since the onset of the pandemic, but much remains up in the air for those landlords.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
House Renttherealdeal.com

Roofstock, single-family rental investor platform, to launch fractionalization service

Retail investors flocked to the single-family rental market during the pandemic. Now, even people who can’t afford a down payment are getting an invitation. Roofstock, an online marketplace for single-family rental properties, will start a fractionalization service this year after testing it in 2019, aiming to capture a slice of the surge in retail demand, Roofstock founder and CEO Gary Beasley said. Investors will be able to wager as little as $5,000.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Albany Herald

Emergency Rental Assistance program provides funding for tenants, landlords

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia received $552 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and an additional $437 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 from the U.S. Treasury. These funds are being administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs through the Georgia Rental Assistance Program. The funds are used to provide relief to individuals, families, and landlords whose finances have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Aug. 9, GRA is now providing rental and utility assistance to tenants, landlords and utility providers statewide.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Smaller Banks Face Dangers Once Stimulus Aid Expires

Smaller CRE-concentrated banks are more susceptible to elevated losses from deteriorating credit in the commercial real estate market once stimulus measures wind down and forbearance programs expire, Fitch Ratings warned Tuesday. “There has been a very high correlation historically between U.S. bank failures and exposure to CRE lending,” Fitch said.
Income Taxwealthmanagement.com

Family Businesses Face Pandemic Challenges and Legislative Concerns

Between January and March 2021, Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA) conducted its annual survey of family businesses in the United States (the FEUSA survey). FEUSA was also part of a nationwide survey in August 2021 of 1,000 demographically diverse voters in the United States (the voter survey), who responded to questions regarding how they feel about different types of taxation. Taken together, the surveys provide key takeaways for family businesses—organizations that are always concerned about the economy and legislation and how they both impact their businesses. Below, we provide you with some important results from both surveys.
Colorado Statecpr.org

It Just Got Easier For Landlords Across the U.S. — Including In Colorado — To Evict Tenants As Many People Are Still Waiting For Pandemic Rental Relief

Thousands of Coloradans are still waiting for emergency rental assistance as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Center for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium on Thursday. The moratorium was for areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, which was set to expire Oct. 3. “In most Colorado counties, eviction courts...
Economycoastalbreezenews.com

attention home owners and rental property owners!!

“Handyman” Attention home owners and rental property owners!! I can save you money. Instead of replacing Items or buying new for your home or rental property, I will fix or repair most any item inside or out. I am Licensed, Registered and Insured Handyman in Florida and a local resident. Call Rich Stoller508-889-5901Affordable Handyman Service of Marco Islandwww.marcohandyman.com.
Corte Madera, CAtheregistrysf.com

AIMCO Plans $47MM Development to Bring Single-Family Rentals to Marin County in Corte Madera

As demand for housing continues unabated across the region, developers continue to look for ways to gain a foothold throughout the cities across the greater Bay Area. One western developer, Denver-based Apartment Investment Management Company (AIMCO), has began working on plans to develop 16 luxury single-family rental homes for its Oak Shore project in Corte Madera on Robin Drive. The actual addresses for the homes will be established once the public REIT has recorded its final map with Marin County. AIMCO expects the total development cost on the project to be $47 million, as stated by the company in its 2021 second quarter earnings report.
HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Unvaccinated face complete pressure to get the shot as insurance companies will not cover medical bills completely if they end up in hospital

The pressure for vaccination is rising and the process will probably not be going to slow down anytime soon. With president Joe Biden announcing that the White House administration will require federal workers to get vaccinated in multiple occasions, now some insurance companies decided not to cover all the medical expenses if unvaccinated person ends up in hospital for treatment as a result of the Covid-19.
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
IE Voice

Inland Empire Black Business Owner Faces Unique Challenges of the Beauty Supply Industry

Black people spend millions of dollars each year on their hair and the products they use to keep it looking good. While there are differing numbers, some push estimates of the amount spent on hair care products to over a billion dollars annually. Despite what appears to be a lucrative market, the Black hair care industry is a difficult business to establish and be successful in—especially for Black entrepreneurs.
HealthBrookings Institution

How well did the Fed’s intervention in the municipal bond market work?

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic strained many sectors of the economy, including the municipal bond market, prompting an unprecedented intervention by the Federal Reserve. This post summarizes the latest research on the effectiveness of the Fed’s response to COVID-related distress in the muni market, which finances more than 50,000 local and state governments and other entities.

