Single-family rental owners at lower default risk, but smaller landlords still face challenges

Between January and March 2021, Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA) conducted its annual survey of family businesses in the United States (the FEUSA survey). FEUSA was also part of a nationwide survey in August 2021 of 1,000 demographically diverse voters in the United States (the voter survey), who responded to questions regarding how they feel about different types of taxation. Taken together, the surveys provide key takeaways for family businesses—organizations that are always concerned about the economy and legislation and how they both impact their businesses. Below, we provide you with some important results from both surveys.