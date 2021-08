The world looked on in disbelief as Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, fell to Taliban forces on Aug. 15. We had been assured by the president of the United States that this was not analogous to the fall of Saigon in 1975 with helicopters landing on roof tops and South Vietnamese citizens clinging to the landing skids as the helicopters lifted off. Instead, the scene was one of huge C-17 U.S. Air Force planes rolling down the runway with hundreds of Afghans running beside it desperate to escape the Taliban. The scene becomes gruesome with some clinging to the fuselage and then falling to their deaths as the aircraft gained altitude.