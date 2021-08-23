Meriden students get head start on college applications in weeklong academy
MERIDEN — Daniel Lobner stood in front of a group of 15 Maloney High School students in a classroom Thursday morning. All are entering their senior year. Lobner pointed to a list with bullet points he had written on the whiteboard. The first bullet point was “complete common application.” The next, “letters of recommendation.” They were followed by “brag sheet”, “college list” and “college essay.”www.myrecordjournal.com
Comments / 0