To say that American football is a demanding sport is to say nothing. Professional football players look like they spend all their free time lifting weights in the gym. That’s why many people who are thinking about playing football hesitate to start. All sports are demanding, but American football stands out among all of them. If you don’t have strength and endurance, you have no business in football. Colleges and some other educational institutions offer a perfect opportunity for young people to try themselves in different sports, including American football.