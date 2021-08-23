Cancel
Big Ten teams will have to forfeit if unable to play due to COVID-19

By 10/11 NOW
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If a Big Ten team is unable to play a game this season due to COVID-19, they’ll have to take it as a loss. Monday morning the conference released its new policy that will require a team to forfeit the game if unable to play due to COVID-19. “The conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings. If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a “no contest.”

