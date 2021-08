CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney owns two of the largest pop culture franchises in the world, and if the powers that be really wanted to, they could marry the Star Wars and Marvel universes into one shared franchise. In fact, the head writer for Marvel's What If...?, AC Bradley, recently spoke about how he pitched the idea about incorporating a Star Wars character in on the action, only to be shut down.