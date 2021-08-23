Cancel
Montclair, NJ

Annual walk against domestic violence scheduled for Sept. 18

Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 4 days ago
Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates will hold its 11th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence on Saturday, Sept. 18. “SOFIA welcomes the community to affirm support for those affected by domestic violence and intimate partner violence,” a press release from the organization said. “Our message continues to be that ‘With awareness there is hope,’ and SOFIA hopes the walk will continue to lift up the community to benefit us all.”

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

