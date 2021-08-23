Annual walk against domestic violence scheduled for Sept. 18
Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates will hold its 11th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence on Saturday, Sept. 18. “SOFIA welcomes the community to affirm support for those affected by domestic violence and intimate partner violence,” a press release from the organization said. “Our message continues to be that ‘With awareness there is hope,’ and SOFIA hopes the walk will continue to lift up the community to benefit us all.”www.montclairlocal.news
Comments / 0