Whoops: The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked
You may have heard by now that the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home –the next Sony/Marvel joint project about Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — has leaked. The rumors are true: a version of the trailer recorded on a phone appeared on the internet yesterday and quickly spread like wildfire. Sony and Marvel have been yanking it down everywhere they can, but this is a pee-in-the-pool situation: once it’s in there, it’s in there.winteriscoming.net
Comments / 0