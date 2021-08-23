Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Decreased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

The pandemic has made nearly a quarter of retirees somewhat or significantly less confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) 2021 Retirement Confidence Survey. Retirees also report that after their Social Security income, their second income source is personal retirement savings followed by pension plans, IRAs, and DC plans. More people who are saving for retirement, or are already in retirement, need to rely on multiple sources of income, with the brunt of the effort falling on individuals and their financial advisors and less on their current or former employers.