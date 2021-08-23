Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Decreased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.
Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
