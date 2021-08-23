Cancel
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report sales of $38.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.77 million and the lowest is $37.30 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

