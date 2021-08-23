Cancel
Stocks

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 1,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

