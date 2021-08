It was supposed to be a fresh start for the former first-round NFL draft pick, but Taco Charlton is, again, looking for a new home. Charlton went in the opening round of the 2017 NFL draft; he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys. However, he never rounded into form and requested a release in 2019, which was granted by Jerry Jones’ prolific franchise. Claimed off of waivers, Charlton finished the season with Miami, but the Dolphins waived him before the 2020 season.