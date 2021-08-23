Cancel
Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.23 Million

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report $311.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.90 million and the highest is $317.70 million. Bally’s reported sales of $116.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

