Currencies

Canadian dollar reverses [Video]

FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. Global indices continue the reversal. Asian stocks started the week off on the front foot and the rest of the world is about to follow. SP500 is aiming for new all-time highs. Most probably,...

www.fxstreet.com

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

The comeback of the New Zealand dollar [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. The NZDUSD is in a false bearish breakout from the falling wedge pattern. That is possibly a very nice buying opportunity. The GBPNZD is testing the combination of three important dynamic supports. A breakout...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Durable goods propels markets [Video]

US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.930. Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Down at 67.57. Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 163.28. Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 24 ticks Lower and trading at 4487.00. Gold:...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD advances towards familiar resistance [Video]

AUDUSD has been on the rise since the confirmation of a bullish morning star candlestick pattern, which foresaw the start of a new bullish round last Friday, but another challenge is currently displaying on the radar. Particularly, the price needs to close decisively above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7298, which has been cancelling upside pressures since the end of May.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold is ready to end the bearish correction [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. Gold is in a proper V-shape reversal bouncing from the 38,2% Fibonacci. That can be the end of the bear market. Silver is in a slightly worse situation but still it bounced from important...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD awaits catalyst-breakout

The Japanese yen weakened after a lower-than-expected Tokyo CPI in August. The US dollar is grinding its way back up after the mid-month correction. A double test at 109.50 suggests strong buying interest. Layers of support indicate buyers’ willingness to pay up, the freshest one is at 109.90. Momentum has...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar drops from 9-1/2-month high, but posts largest weekly gain in two months

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies edged 0.1 per cent lower after hitting its highest level since early-November earlier in the session, as traders appeared to be engaged in a weekend buy-the-dip move with US Treasury bond notes rising higher, though, near-term outlook for most major and emerging market currencies remained downbeat as pandemic concerns would likely to add fresh impetus into the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal amid rising Delta concerns.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.98.. Although dlr caught a bid at European open on Thursday ans climbed to 110.22 due to cross-selling in yen and intra-day gain in US yields, failure to penetrate 110.22 (last week's high Thursday) pushed price back to 109.95 morning. Intra-day sideways swings suggests range trading below 110.22...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50% Fibo. level continues to cap the upside

A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Wednesday. A generally positive risk tone might help limit any deeper losses for the perceived riskier aussie. The technical setup supports prospects for the resumption of the recent downtrend trajectory. The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold prices retreat as traders book profits – What’s next [Video]

Gold prices pulled back on Wednesday as trader’s book profits ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual economic policy conference. Gold has been on an explosive run throughout August, with the precious metal notching up a third consecutive week of gains. Gold prices surged back above the key $1800 an ounce mark on Tuesday after briefly dipping below $1680 an ounce earlier this month.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Bounces off support

On Tuesday, the US Dollar declined by 72 pips or 0.57% against the Canadian Dollar. The USD/CAD currency pair tested the 1.2581 level during yesterday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the USD/CAD exchange rate could edge higher during the following trading session.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Risk-On Boosts AUD, NZD, Asian, EMFX; Dollar Eases

Summary: Risk appetite remained robust ahead of a key address from US Fed President Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium which begins tomorrow. Resource and Asian currencies rallied with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars performing best. The Australian Dollar extended its gains over the Greenback, up 0.4% to 0.7277 (0.7255). New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) powered higher to 0.6978 (0.6948 yesterday). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of foreign currencies, eased 0.07% to 92.82 from 92.90 yesterday. Sterling (GBP/USD) added 0.27%, finishing at 1.3760 from 1.3730 while the EUR/USD pair edged higher to 1.1770 (1.1758). The combination of higher US bond yields amidst risk-on saw the Dollar fare better against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY settled 0.25% higher at 110.01 from 109.68. The US Dollar lost ground against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar slid 0.30% to 32.79 from 32.91. The Greenback finished 0.15% lower against the Singapore Dollar to 1.3525 (1.3543 yesterday). USD/CNH settled at 6.4705 (6.4695).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Breached channel pattern

Downside risks pressured the USD/CAD currency pair lower on Monday. As a result, the US Dollar declined by 188 pips or 1.47% against the Canadian Dollar during yesterday's trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred through the lower line of an ascending channel pattern, bearish traders are likely to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD slides to 1.2600 area as oil gains more than 3%

USD/CAD fell to a fresh weekly low below 1.2600 on Tuesday. Oil rally continues to help CAD gather strength. US Dollar Index stays quiet around 93.00 in the American session. The USD/CAD pair extended its slide during the American trading hours on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since August 17 at 1.2576. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2600, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Gets Pummeled Against Loonie

The US dollar got hammered on Monday against the Canadian dollar as the crude oil markets took off. Furthermore, people are starting to question whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to taper, and with the Jackson Hole Symposium this week, there is a huge possibility of statements coming out of that meeting that could move the US dollar.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD nears 5-month low [Video]

Currency markets were also impacted by the data released today, with major pairs like EURUSD retreating to recent lows. The world’s most traded currency pair was nearing its lowest level since March, as figures from both the U.S. and Eurozone increased market volatility. In Europe, data showed that GDP growth...
StocksFXStreet.com

Will the US stock rally continue? [Video]

The week starts on a negative note as Chinese economic data hints at softening recovery due to the Covid crisis, but the US stocks continue their race to the stars despite high inflation, tighter Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and worsening consumer sentiment. Credit Suisse sees the S&P500 advancing to 5000...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Friday the 13th [Video]

US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.910. Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 68.97. Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 15 ticks and trading at 163.12. Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 15 ticks Higher and trading at 4458.25. Gold:...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The dollar retreated from 4-month highs [Video]

US CPI inflation data was marginally below expectations with a retreat in the core measure. The data provided some relief to risk appetite amid hopes of a less aggressive Fed tightening policy. The dollar retreated from 4-month highs, although losses were measured. EUR/USD was held below 1.1750 after finding support...

