Canadian dollar reverses [Video]

Summary: Risk appetite remained robust ahead of a key address from US Fed President Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium which begins tomorrow. Resource and Asian currencies rallied with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars performing best. The Australian Dollar extended its gains over the Greenback, up 0.4% to 0.7277 (0.7255). New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) powered higher to 0.6978 (0.6948 yesterday). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of foreign currencies, eased 0.07% to 92.82 from 92.90 yesterday. Sterling (GBP/USD) added 0.27%, finishing at 1.3760 from 1.3730 while the EUR/USD pair edged higher to 1.1770 (1.1758). The combination of higher US bond yields amidst risk-on saw the Dollar fare better against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY settled 0.25% higher at 110.01 from 109.68. The US Dollar lost ground against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar slid 0.30% to 32.79 from 32.91. The Greenback finished 0.15% lower against the Singapore Dollar to 1.3525 (1.3543 yesterday). USD/CNH settled at 6.4705 (6.4695).