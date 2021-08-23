Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion
Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0