Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dds#Hedge Funds#Dillard S Inc#Telsey Advisory Group#Thestreet#Dillard S#Cwm Llc#Inc Engages#Retail Operations#Dillard S Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into JM Smucker's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, JM Smucker Inc. (NYSE:SJM) is trading at $130.51, after a 0.59% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 1.16%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 8.05%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55. Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000. Guidance. Earnings...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Nordstrom Raises Revenue Forecast As Sales Revive

Nordstrom Inc. raised its guidance for the year after reporting second-quarter results that topped expectations. Nordstrom said the results reflected a continued broad-based improvement in sales trends at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack across categories and geographies. The company reported net earnings of $80 million or $0.49 per diluted share, topping...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Kohl's Crushes Q2 Earnings Estimates

Kohl's sales grew slightly compared to fiscal 2019 in the second quarter. A strong gross margin performance enabled Kohl's to post record EPS for the quarter, crushing the analyst consensus. Sales growth relative to 2019 should accelerate going forward as Kohl's rebuilds its inventory and capitalizes on new brand partnerships.
EconomyKPVI Newschannel 6

The Home Depot Announces Second Quarter Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $41.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 8.1 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 4.5 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 3.4 percent.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Azek Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Sales Outlook

Azek Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) reported third-quarter sales growth of 46.4% year-over-year to $327.45 million, beating the consensus of $291.53 million. Sales by segments: Residential $291.2 million (+51.2% Y/Y) and Commercial $36.2 million (+16.5% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $0.26 from $0.05 in 3Q20, beating consensus estimates of $0.23. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EOG Resources

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 15 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for EOG Resources evaluate the company at an average price target of $97.13 with a high of $114.00 and a low of $78.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
Stocksinvesting.com

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...
RetailBenzinga

Expert Ratings For Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Burlington Stores. The company has an average price target of $366.56 with a high of $385.00 and a low of $335.00.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
Financial ReportsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Smucker Stock Looks to Extend Earnings Streak

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is an American manufacturer of jam, peanut butter, jelly, fruit syrups, beverages, and other food products in North America. SJM’s portfolio includes popular brands like Folgers, Jif, Milk-Bone, Café Bustelo, Smucker's Uncrustables, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, J.M. Smucker also owns and operates over 30 manufacturing facilities and offices across North America. At last glance, SJM was trading down 0.3% at $130.77.
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Where Whiting Petroleum Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Whiting Petroleum evaluate the company at an average price target of $58.22 with a high of $86.00 and a low of $47.00.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Theravance Biopharma Shares Slide

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 35,368.20 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 15,001.95. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,486.01. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,941,620 cases with around 629,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,474,770 cases and 435,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,583,990 COVID-19 cases with 574,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 212,639,390 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,443,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy