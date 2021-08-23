NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs’ Larry Nance Jr. could be prime trade chip at deadline
NBA Trade Rumors: Larry Nance Jr. could emerge as a prime trade chip for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to have hit big in the 2021 NBA Draft when Evan Mobley, a prospect that many had No. 1 overall on their boards, fell to them at No. 3. After drafting Mobley and then signing Jarrett Allen to a huge long-term extension, it appears that the Cavs have their frontcourt for the next half-decade, at least, in place.sircharlesincharge.com
Comments / 0