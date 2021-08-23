Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs’ Larry Nance Jr. could be prime trade chip at deadline

By Michael Saenz
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Trade Rumors: Larry Nance Jr. could emerge as a prime trade chip for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to have hit big in the 2021 NBA Draft when Evan Mobley, a prospect that many had No. 1 overall on their boards, fell to them at No. 3. After drafting Mobley and then signing Jarrett Allen to a huge long-term extension, it appears that the Cavs have their frontcourt for the next half-decade, at least, in place.

sircharlesincharge.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

132K+
Followers
324K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Larry Nance
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Nba Draft#The Nba Trade Deadline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ex-Cavaliers center goes full Shaq mode with backboard-shattering dunk

Former center for the Cleveland Cavaliers Walter “Edy” Tavares has wreaked havoc as he broke the backboard following a powerful slam at the AfroBasket games. With 1:00 minute left in a tightly contested game, following the missed layup of his teammate, the former Cavaliers big man grabbed the offensive rebound and dunked the ball to the basket to tie the game, and eventually breaking the backboard during this process.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Celtics Trade Is Focused On Larry Nance Jr.

For years now, the Boston Celtics have constantly been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference contending for another NBA title, but they have not seemed to be able to get back to the NBA Finals. The Celtics came close a few times over the last handful of...
NBARealGM

Cavaliers Looking For Wing Help, Teams Covet Larry Nance Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to seek wing help via trade. The Cavs may look at Kyle Anderson or Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Cleveland's front office has also had conversations with the Atlanta Hawks about Cam Reddish. Opposing teams have been look for Cleveland's 2022 first round pick in...
NBABleacher Report

Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade, Free-Agency, Offseason Rumors

Welcome to the dog days of the NBA offseason, a post-apocalyptic stretch in the schedule that, while brief, tests the sanity of fans and opens the floodgates for debates and heated arguments over the most trivial and painfully pointless topics. Fortunately for us, the league's rumor mill takes exactly zero...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Larry Nance Jr., Jeremy Lamb and Dillon Brooks

The heavy-lifting portion of the 2021 NBA offseason is complete, which gives clubs more clarity regarding their immediate and long-term outlooks. With that information, franchises can formulate their best plans for the future and identify areas of surplus and need. That's enough to keep the trade rumor mill moving, and...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

COTS2: Inside the Suns - Topics: Is Stix a keeper? Thad Young or Larry Nance Jr? Is Elfrid Payton a good pick up?

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team. While the Suns still have things to contemplate regarding their roster for 2021-22, the power forward spot seems to still be their biggest concern. Jae Crowder is the starter there until someone takes that spot away from him and that looks unlikely so far. Behind him in the rotation is where the big question lies.
NBANBA Analysis Network

3 teams who should still pursue a trade for Cavs’ Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton has had a roller coaster offseason despite not even being a free agent. The scoring guard had his name included in plenty of NBA trade rumors at the beginning of the offseason, as it sounded like he would be on the move via trade.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs considering Darius Garland trade?

It was earlier reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers have entered negotiations with Collin Sexton over a contract extension. It looks like the Cavs are willing to splash the cash on their young guard, which at this point, could be telling of Darius Garland’s future with the team. According to Chris...
NBAchatsports.com

Podcast Episode 248: Never Trade Larry

Nate Smith and Adam Cathcart made a Transatlantic connection for this week’s podcast to go over all the latest Cavs news. First we took on Chris Fedor’s “maybe trade Larry” Article on Cleveland.com, and examined Nance’s role on the Cavs. Then, given the newly released 21-22 schedule, we went through the Central Division to see if the Cavs can go better than 4-8 next year. We wondered at the Cavs’ surprising success against the Knicks, Hawks, Sixers, and Nets last season (7-5!) and if they can repeat it this coming year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy