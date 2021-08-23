Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)
Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
