Stocks

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

