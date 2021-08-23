Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)
Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,505 shares of the company's stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
