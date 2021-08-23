Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scha#Consulting#Schwab Us Small Cap Etf#Scha#Nysearca#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Srs Capital Advisors Inc#Dow Jones#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Many investors seem to have lost interest in dividend stocks as the focus on Wall Street has gravitated toward more exciting, growth companies. That could change quickly, though, if a market downturn hits or if sales gains in crowded tech areas like cloud services and e-commerce begin to disappoint. Yet...
StocksUS News and World Report

10 of the Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for 2021

These 10 blue-chip stocks, true to their name, are holding steady so far this year. These are the top blue-chip stocks for 2021. The term "blue-chip stocks" connotes a certain type of investment: well-established, reliable companies with advantageous positions in their markets. Often, the predictability and success of these businesses allow such firms to reward shareholders with regular dividends. Investors in this subset of equity tend to eschew the higher-risk, growth-oriented parts of Wall Street for what tend to be larger-cap stocks with below-average volatility. Blue-chip equities generally tend to advance and decline less than the overall market. Here's a look at U.S. News' list of the 10 best blue-chip stocks to buy for 2021 and how they're holding up so far this year. After accounting for dividends, only one has declined so far.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksBenzinga

Moderna And Xilinx Lead The S&P 500 Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also possibly lifted sentiment amid growing COVID-19 concerns. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.88% to $447.25. The SPDR Dow...
MarketsZacks.com

3 Best Mutual Funds From the Vanguard Portfolio

Founded by John C. Bogle in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. With around $6.2 trillion of assets under management, the company offered nearly 190 domestic funds and 220 funds for foreign markets as of Jan 31, 2020. It offers asset management and financial planning services to clients throughout the globe.
MarketsInvestmentNews

The latest in financial #AdviserTech — August 2021

This month’s edition kicks off with the big news that Vanguard has apparently decided that direct indexing is the future, making its first-ever external acquisition of direct indexing platform JustInvest after an initial pilot program with RIAs quickly brought in more than $1 billion of AUM. Of course, the reality is that if Vanguard is going to put its full scale of resources behind JustInvest and distribute the direct indexing offering to its $3 trillion of assets with financial intermediaries, then it may cause direct indexing to become the future, even if it wasn’t going to be already. On the other hand, with Vanguard deciding to break the mold and acquire externally in an apparent move to quickly catch up, it appears that even Vanguard sees both momentum in direct indexing … and an apparent threat to its own core business of index mutual funds and ETFs that it wishes to head off at the pass?
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksHerald & Review

1 ETF That Can Take You From $0 to $1 Million

Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, but it's also a fantastic way to generate wealth. You also don't need to be an experienced investor to succeed in the stock market, and sometimes the most low-maintenance investments can earn you the most money. If you're just getting started in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Stocksetftrends.com

Here’s An ETF to Get Income and Hedge Against Rising Rates

The threat of rising interest rates still lingers over the financial market in this low-rate environment. One option to consider is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). This ETF derives the majority of its income from preferred stock dividends. Preferred stock dividends are akin to a VIP card for...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
Stocksetftrends.com

Need an Intermediate Corporate Bond ETF? Look No Further than VCIT

Intermediate bond exposure gives fixed income investors the Goldilocks option when it comes to duration—not too long and not too short. Enter the Vanguard Interim-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT). Corporate bonds can give bond investors more yield, albeit more risk, so if anything beyond a 10-year maturity doesn’t fit in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Agilent Technologies Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Stocks to Buy Owned by the Top Female Portfolio Managers in America

Citywire magazine helps mutual fund portfolio managers and investors make better investments. In June, it released its list of the 20 best female portfolio managers in the U.S. Unfortunately, the magazine didn’t give you the best stocks to buy that are held by these investment professionals. I want to make...
Marketsetftrends.com

How to Add Value to a Diversified Investment Portfolio

Value-focused exchange traded fund strategies can add, well, value, to any investment portfolio. In the recent webcast, Exploring the Benefits and Uses of Value Strategies, Nick Kalivas, Head of Factor and Core Equity Product Strategy, Invesco, highlighted a few reasons why investors have been looking back into the value style.
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

Thomson Reuters Corp: Old Dividend Stock, New Growth Potential

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) has been a very reliable dividend payer. It’s also a well-known brand in its industry. Yet, the actual stock doesn’t seem to get as much attention as the other dividend giants. One reason is perhaps that Thomson Reuters is not an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat. This...
StocksZacks.com

5 Hot Equity ETFs of Last Week Amid Volatility

Wall Street saw wild swings last week with major indices logging in losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.7%. Concerns over slowing economic recovery and the a possible tapering of the stimulus weighed on investors’ sentiment.
Stocksetftrends.com

Yahoo Finance: Tom Lydon Talks Indexing, Interest Rates, And Crypto

While ETF flows continue to be at record highs, investors are still shifting their priorities. Joining the “ETF Report” with hosts Julia La Roche and Brian Sozzi on Yahoo Finance, ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon discusses the evolution of indexing and ETFs, along with some more thoughts on crypto investing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy