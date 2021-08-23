Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)
Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
