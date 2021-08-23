Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, IN

MASK MANDATES GO INTO EFFECT

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 4 days ago

(Wayne County, IN)--A mask mandate goes into effect Monday for all county government buildings. That includes the Wayne County Courthouse and the County Administration Building, but does not yet include the Richmond City Building. The mandate is in place regardless of vaccination status. And, another mask mandate goes into effect Monday at another local school system. Northeastern Wayne Schools has instituted a mask mandate after consultation with the Wayne County Health Department. Northeastern joins Richmond and Centerville as schools with mandates.

kicks96.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Richmond, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Wayne County, IN
Health
City
Centerville, IN
Richmond, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Buildings#Mandates#County Government#Northeastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Republicans split on strategy to make Biden pay a political price for Afghanistan

(CNN) — The GOP is divided over how hard -- and how quickly -- to go after President Joe Biden in the wake of Thursday's deadly attack on US troops at the Kabul airport. While a growing chorus of rank-and-file Republicans have called for Biden's resignation or impeachment over the administration's disastrous exit from Afghanistan, key leaders and others in the party have struck a more measured tone for the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy