MASK MANDATES GO INTO EFFECT
(Wayne County, IN)--A mask mandate goes into effect Monday for all county government buildings. That includes the Wayne County Courthouse and the County Administration Building, but does not yet include the Richmond City Building. The mandate is in place regardless of vaccination status. And, another mask mandate goes into effect Monday at another local school system. Northeastern Wayne Schools has instituted a mask mandate after consultation with the Wayne County Health Department. Northeastern joins Richmond and Centerville as schools with mandates.kicks96.com
