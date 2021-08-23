Fortnite Reveals J Balvin Icon Series Skin, Emote, and More

Fortnite developer Epic Games today revealed the latest and greatest addition to its ongoing Icon Series as J Balvin, the reggaeton artist and best-selling musician. Notably, a J Balvin Fortnite skin had been indicated as being in the works as part of documents from the legal trial between Apple and Epic Games, but this is the first official reveal of the J Balvin Outfit, Emote, Glider, Back Bling, and Pickaxe that are part of the J Balvin Set. The whole group is set to be available in Fortnite's Item Shop starting August 26th at 5PM PT/8PM ET, and as usual for these sorts of reveals, players will have a chance to unlock the Outfit and Back Bling earlier than that as part of the J Balvin Cup on August 24th.