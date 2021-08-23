Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Reveals J Balvin Icon Series Skin, Emote, and More

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite developer Epic Games today revealed the latest and greatest addition to its ongoing Icon Series as J Balvin, the reggaeton artist and best-selling musician. Notably, a J Balvin Fortnite skin had been indicated as being in the works as part of documents from the legal trial between Apple and Epic Games, but this is the first official reveal of the J Balvin Outfit, Emote, Glider, Back Bling, and Pickaxe that are part of the J Balvin Set. The whole group is set to be available in Fortnite's Item Shop starting August 26th at 5PM PT/8PM ET, and as usual for these sorts of reveals, players will have a chance to unlock the Outfit and Back Bling earlier than that as part of the J Balvin Cup on August 24th.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#The Real Pickaxe#The In Da Party Emote#Vamos#Llevar La Cultura#El Negocio#Jbalvin#The Item Shop#Ios#The App Store#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ciara causes a stir with surprising announcement

On the heels of the launch of her travel accessories brand, it appears Ciara is on the cusp of announcing the debut of a second company...or at least we think. The Level Up songstress teased fans on Monday in her Instagram Story when she appeared fresh-faced in a video wearing a black t-shirt topped with a gold necklace and told fans she was “excited” to reveal what she’s been working on.
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

Who will win VMAs for Best Latin, K-Pop, R&B and Video for Good? Look out for BTS, SZA, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards nominations recently dropped, so let’s see who can pick up some awards in the genre categories. I covered pop, hip-hop, rock, and alternative in an earlier article, so I’ll move on to the next four. Refresh your memory on all the nominees here. Best Latin While I could genuinely see any of the nominees winning, my gut tells me that one of the three crossover hits will win. “Un Día (One Day)” by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy could win based on name-recognition alone, getting votes from fans of three big Latin stars...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
PopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Normani Eyes Collaborations With Beyonce & Rihanna

Normani may have just nabbed a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new single ‘Wild Side,’ but that hasn’t stopped her from pounding the promotional pavement in support of the Cardi B assisted cut. The singer’s latest stop was Hot Radio Maine, where she sat down with...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Everything Jennifer Lopez Made Us Buy: Leggings, Beauty Products and More

Few celebrities have as much of an influence in the pop culture landscape as Jennifer Lopez. But beyond her musical and on-screen talents, the 52-year-old is also a global muse for beauty and style inspiration. Regardless of the product or fashion piece, if it's J.Lo-approved, then you know that it's good -- and probably already on the verge of being sold out too.
CelebritiesElle

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Her and Rumi Carter's Private Helicopter Style

Beyoncé returned to Instagram and gave her fans a generous look at not just her style but her four-year-old daughter Rumi Carter's, too. Bey shared a carousel featuring her and Rumi walking to a helicopter. Rumi wore a bold floral dress while Beyoncé paired an an Area orange top with an Anima Iris magenta mini skirt and Schiaparelli dangle earrings. Beyoncé's Instagram was captionless, of course, as Bey's outfit of the day posts typically are. The singer was styled by KJ Moody.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: French Singer Carla To Receive In-Game ICON Series Emote

The young French singer known as Carla could be the next ICON Series addition. Fortnite Battle Royale’s ICON Series is the ever-growing collaboration collection that includes popular personalities, celebrities, athletes and more. While Epic crowned American DJ Marshmello the first ICON Series member, several others have since joined over the last three years.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite: Every Marvel Skin So Far

The world of Fortnite Marvel skins is, like the game itself, ever-expanding. It's to be expected given that Fortnite and Marvel represent two of the biggest brands in video games and movies respectively. There have already been dozens of Marvel-themed in-game outfits, or "skins," as well as boss battles, easter eggs, and so much more.
Musicimdb.com

The MixtapE! Presents Lizzo, Karol G, J Balvin and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE! We've gotten lucky this Friday the 13th. Lizzo and Cardi B embrace their badassery in a god-tier collaboration (literally, they're...
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Officially Releasing Wonder Woman Skin This Week

Following a leak that came about last week, developer Epic Games has today confirmed that the iconic DC superhero, Wonder Woman, will soon be coming to its mega-popular battle royale shooter Fortnite. Wonder Woman stands as yet another DC character that has been brought into Fortnite in recent months, and like some other skins that have come to the game, players will have a chance to earn her in advance of her formal release.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

J Balvin Teases New Album 'Jose' With Release of 'Qué Locura' -- Listen!

The Colombian singer teased his fifth studio album, titled Jose, after the release of his latest single, "Qué Locura," which translates to what madness, on Friday. Directed by Jose Emilio Sagaró, the music video takes place in an art gallery with Balvin, 36, sharply dressed in a custom Nike blazer and shoes. In the open space, there are various performance art features, some which include the artist surrounded by dancers and cameras flashing in his face. He is also seen holding an umbrella as rain pours down on him. The video has people on display for the entertainment of others.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Tyga Shares Latest Single & Music Video For ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’: Watch

It’s been a minute since Tyga released a full album, but he’s been dropping singles lately, including the summer song ‘Splash’ featuring Moneybagg Yo. The rapper teased some new music this week, sharing a clip of his new song ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’. Another summer banger, Tyga also shares the accompanying music...
Video Gamesxfire.com

The latest Fortnite leak suggests that a Will Smith skin is coming

Most of the time when Epic adds a new skin to Fortnite, it acts as some sort of promotion for something big that's coming. For example, Lebron James' Fortnite skin was effectively a marketing stunt to help draw audiences to Space Jam: A New Legacy. Meanwhile, the Ariana Grande skin was meant to hype her upcoming concert, which Epic cleverly tied to Fortnite's overarching mythos.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Wonder Woman Skin Revealed: How To Unlock Wonder Woman Early

Wonder Woman is heading to Fortnite for the first time ever, joining fellow Justice League heroes such as Batman, Superman, The Flash and Aquaman in the game's ever-expanding roster. After a short comic book teaser, the hero was unveiled by Epic Games alongside her cosmetic set that also includes back bling, a pickaxe, and a glider.

Comments / 0

Community Policy