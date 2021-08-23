Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal will use criticism as incentive to improve, says Granit Xhaka

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGranit Xhaka has insisted that Arsenal will be motivated by the criticism levelled at them following a poor start to the new Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s side lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea on Sunday as Romelu Lukaku marked his second debut with a goal before Reece James wrapped up a deserved victory for the visitors. That followed an opening-day defeat at newly-promoted Brentford as Arsenal endured their worst-ever start to a campaign in the top four leagues.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Granit Xhaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Brentford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford midfielder Norgaard: Shut down Xhaka and you beat Arsenal

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard admits they targeted Granit Xhaka for their shock win against Arsenal. Norgaard admitted their plan to put pressure on Arsenal ace Xhaka worked a treat. Norgaard said: “If you look at our midfield, it is not the most offensive so it was already quite defensive and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Swiss reporter adamant Xhaka has signed new Arsenal contract

Granit Xhaka has agreed a new deal with Arsenal. Indeed, via Fussball Transfers Swiss reporter Andreas Böni, of Blick, has stated Xhaka has put pen to paper on a new contract to 2025. An official statement from Arsenal is now expected. The 28 year-old midfielder signed for the Gunners five...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Granit Xhaka confirms signing new Arsenal deal: I'm still here!

Granit Xhaka has confirmed he's signed a new contract with Arsenal. Xhaka - who impressed with his country at Euro 2020 - was heavily linked with a move to Roma before signing a new, four-year contract until 2025 at the Emirates Stadium. The 28-year-old was stripped of the captaincy nearly...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke accidentally reveals club captain Granit Xhaka has signed a new deal in his programme notes for Chelsea clash

Arsenal accidentally revealed that their club captain Granit Xhaka has signed a new deal by publishing the information in the programme notes for their clash with Chelsea. Xhaka has signed a new contract with the club that is set to run until the summer of 2025. However, the Gunners have not officially announced his extension following Roma's failed transfer swoop.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Granit Xhaka insists Arsenal are motivated by criticism and is 'sure' they will improve despite winless start... as Swiss midfielder slams critics for trying to 'kill' the confidence of players in Mikel Arteta's squad

Granit Xhaka insists Arsenal's players are motivated by the criticism that has come their way following their winless start to the new Premier League campaign. The Gunners compounded a 2-0 defeat by Brentford on the opening weekend of the season by losing Sunday's London derby by the same scoreline against a Romelu Lukaku-inspired Chelsea.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mikel Arteta addresses scathing comments from the president of Rwanda and says he agrees 'Arsenal should not accept mediocrity' - but he cryptically takes aim at critics trying to 'bury' him after defeat by Brentford

Mikel Arteta has responded to scathing criticism from the president of Rwanda after he slammed Arsenal's 'mediocre' performance in their 2-0 defeat by Brentford. Rwanda are one of Arsenal's sponsors, with the 'Visit Rwanda' logo printed on the left sleeve of their shirts. But president Paul Kagame was left frustrated by their start to the season and took to social media to make his feelings clear in three separate tweets.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Elneny is staying – So how have Arsenal improved the midfield?

At the beginning of this summer’s transfer window, Arsenal fans expected an influx of midfielders after Ceballos and Odegaard were returned to Real Madrid and Granit Xhaka was expected to join Roma, and Torreira and Elneny were also expected to be on the move. We have been linked with numerous...
Premier LeagueESPN

Arteta on Arsenal criticism: They're trying to bury us

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has rounded on the club's critics who "have the intention to bury us" and urged fans to rally around his players when Chelsea visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by newly promoted Brentford in their Premier League opener, prompting a widespread...

Comments / 0

Community Policy