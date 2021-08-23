Arsenal will use criticism as incentive to improve, says Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has insisted that Arsenal will be motivated by the criticism levelled at them following a poor start to the new Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s side lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea on Sunday as Romelu Lukaku marked his second debut with a goal before Reece James wrapped up a deserved victory for the visitors. That followed an opening-day defeat at newly-promoted Brentford as Arsenal endured their worst-ever start to a campaign in the top four leagues.