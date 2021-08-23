Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Kyle Schwarber Starts In Left For Texas Finale
Kyle Schwarber will play the outfield for the first time in six weeks when the Red Sox host the Texas Rangers in a makeup game Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. Schwarber has been relegated to designated hitter duty due to a hamstring injury since being acquired by Boston before the trade deadline. He’ll make his first start in the outfield Monday when he’s in left field and hitting second in the series finale, as the two clubs make up Sunday’s washout.nesn.com
Comments / 0