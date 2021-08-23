Roku Orders ‘Most Dangerous Game’ Season 2, Christoph Waltz Returns

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For the better part of the past two decades, Sung Kang has been a fixture of the Fast and Furious movies (even when his character, Han Lue, was believed to be dead and gone). And, even though his time in the massive multi-billion-dollar franchise is what most know him from, Kang has had his fair share of success aside from that, with more on the way with shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. Below is a quick breakdown of some of the best, or at least most enjoyable, movies and TV shows to feature Sung Kang…