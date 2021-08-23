Roku Orders ‘Most Dangerous Game’ Season 2, Christoph Waltz Returns
Most Dangerous Game will be returning to The Roku Channel for a second season with Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz reprising his starring role. Written by Nick Santora and produced by CBS Studios, Most Dangerous Game is an action-thriller inspired by the 1924 short story The Most Dangerous Game by Richard Connell. The first season starred Liam Hemsworth as a man desperate to care for his pregnant wife before a terminal illness took his life, accepting an odder to participate in a deadly game where he quickly finds out he’s the prey.www.tvinsider.com
