One of the most popular lenses in any range for full-frame cameras has to be the 70-200mm. The f/2.8 models are generally big and heavy, the f/4 versions also big, although slimmer and not quite so heavy. Canon now blows all of that out of the water, with the new, very compact RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM. Armed with the top-of-the-line 45MP Canon R5 mirrorless flagship, we set off to discover what the new lens can do in the field and how it performs technically as well.