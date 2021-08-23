Roku renews Most Dangerous Game without Liam Hemsworth: The Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda joins Season 2

Gabourey Sidibe is jumping into the world of podcasting. Realm, an audio entertainment company that creates original fiction podcasts and audiobook series, has announced they’ve tapped Sidibe for a lead role in Pia Wilson‘s podcast series, If I Go Missing the Witches Did It. The nine-episode scripted satirical thriller follows Gabourey as Jenna, a woman who “vanishes without a trace” after a summer in Westchester. As an investigation ensues, and the only clues left behind are voice memos that claim a group of influencers used magic to achieve their means. Sidibe joins voice actress Sarah Natochenny, who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex. If I Go Missing the Witches Did It premieres Sunday, September 26, followed by one new episode every Sunday thereafter. It will be available on all podcast platforms.
