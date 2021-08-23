Roku renews Most Dangerous Game without Liam Hemsworth: The Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda joins Season 2

Following the finale tonight, do you want to see a Celebrity Dating Game season 2 happen at ABC? Or, is it more likely we’re at the end of the road already?. For the time being, we should note that nothing is 100% certain about the future of the show. We could also see this as a decision that could go either way. The ratings have not bee spectacular through the first season, as it has averaged only a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. With that being said, the numbers have been reasonably steady the past few weeks and we like to think that this will matter to a certain extent.