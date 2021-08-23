Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Roku renews Most Dangerous Game without Liam Hemsworth: The Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda joins Season 2

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christoph Waltz will return for Season 2 of the former Quibi thriller as Miles Sellers, the CEO of The Tiro Fund. Castañeda will play Victor Suero, a down-on-his-luck fighter who will do anything to protect his sister.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
David Castañeda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Dangerous Game#The Umbrella Academy#Quibi#The Tiro Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
TV Seriesnetflixlife.com

Best Netflix shows with new seasons coming in 2021

There are so many good Netflix shows coming later this year. We’ve already seen so many good Netflix shows so far in 2021, especially this summer with news seasons of hit shows like Virgin River season 3, Outer Banks season 2, Never Have I Ever season 2, Atypical season 4, and many more.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Celebrity Dating Game season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight, do you want to see a Celebrity Dating Game season 2 happen at ABC? Or, is it more likely we’re at the end of the road already?. For the time being, we should note that nothing is 100% certain about the future of the show. We could also see this as a decision that could go either way. The ratings have not bee spectacular through the first season, as it has averaged only a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. With that being said, the numbers have been reasonably steady the past few weeks and we like to think that this will matter to a certain extent.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Jennifer Carpenter On Deborah Morgan Becoming Dexter’s Dark Passenger – TCA

Jennifer Carpenter makes her big return as Deborah Morgan in the Showtime limited series Dexter: New Blood where she’s taken over the role as her brother’s Dark Passenger in the premiere episode. The continuation of the series is set to premiere on November 7. What does that mean for Dexter’s (Michael C. Hall) deceased father Harry (James Remar), who was the original voice in the serial killer’s head? “I love the concept of the Dark Passenger and being invited into Dexter’s psyche,” Carpenter revealed Tuesday during Showtime’s TCA presentation for the drama. “I feel like sometimes the Dark Passenger and the passenger...
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including the Final Season of ‘Lucifer’ and Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Wahl Street’

A premiere date has been announced for the upcoming sixth and final season of Lucifer on Netflix. In the fantasy based on the DC-Vertigo comic book, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Police Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) are having a tough time saying goodbye to Los Angeles and heading to the Silver City so the once-Devil can take up his new post — as God. The series, which aired its first three seasons on Fox before becoming a Netflix Original, streams its final 10 episodes on September 10.
TV Seriesweisradio.com

Gabourey Sidibe joins ‘If I Go Missing the Witches Did It’ podcast; Keith David joins season two of ‘Love Life’

Gabourey Sidibe is jumping into the world of podcasting. Realm, an audio entertainment company that creates original fiction podcasts and audiobook series, has announced they’ve tapped Sidibe for a lead role in Pia Wilson‘s podcast series, If I Go Missing the Witches Did It. The nine-episode scripted satirical thriller follows Gabourey as Jenna, a woman who “vanishes without a trace” after a summer in Westchester. As an investigation ensues, and the only clues left behind are voice memos that claim a group of influencers used magic to achieve their means. Sidibe joins voice actress Sarah Natochenny, who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex. If I Go Missing the Witches Did It premieres Sunday, September 26, followed by one new episode every Sunday thereafter. It will be available on all podcast platforms.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Steve Blackman Confirms He's Directing

Earlier today, The Umbrella Academy executive producer and showrunner Steve Blackman teased a look at some flying stunt work going as the cameras continued to roll on the third season. Little did we know that his post was only the first of two shoes to drop, with the second shoe dropping with some good news from Blackman. From this point forward, we can now officially add "Director, 'The Umbrella Academy', Season 3" to his filmography- with Blackman taking to Instagram to post a look at his director's chair to confirm his new role.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Folks Are Flying High On Set (Video)

Thanks to The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page and Justin Min, the buzz is building towards a wrap in filming on the third season (with Page taking to IG Stories earlier this month to post he was "getting close to finishing" Season 3 ). While our radars stay tuned to all things Hargreeves (tuned up a little higher now that there are two academies), executive producer and showrunner Steve Blackman wants fans to know that things are "Flying high at Umbrella Academy"- and he has the video to prove it.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville To Star In Steve Levitan Comedy Pilot ‘Reboot’ At Hulu

Steve Levitan is headed to streaming. In the first non-network green light for the Emmy-winning Modern Family co-creator, Hulu has formally picked up comedy pilot Reboot, with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville tapped to star. In Reboot, created by Levitan and clearly inspired by the recent wave of comedy revivals, when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Levitan co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom (iZombie). It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Enbom frequent...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Shares Short & Sweet Season 3 Update

With this production being one of many to suffer from delays due to the global pandemic, the recent stretch of news and updates from the cast and crew has been bringing smiles to a number of fans of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. Earlier this week, executive producer & showrunner Steve Blackman revealed that he would be stepping behind the camera to helm an episode of the upcoming third season. Now, Elliot Page is checking in with a warm "Mornin" greeting via Instagram along with a short, sweet, and to-the-point update on how filming is going: "… almost done." That falls in line with what Page and co-star Justin Min were posting earlier in the month and now gets the speculation humming about when it will hit screens (we're going with February 2022).
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’: HBO Max Sets Fall Return For Second Half Of Season 1

HBO Max said Thursday that its Gossip Girl reboot will return in November for Part 2 of its first season with the final six episodes. A specific date was not announced. Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by showrunner Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developd by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW. Nine years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series...
NFLPopculture

CW Show Rushes up Netflix's Top 10 After New Season Drops

Just a few weeks after All American Season 3 ended on The CW, the show's audience on Netflix is already bingeing the latest episodes. The show shot up to the third spot on Netflix's Top 10 overall, behind the family movie Vivo and the Netflix original series Outer Banks. All American is loosely inspired by the life of retired NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger, who serves as a co-producer on the series and appeared in three episodes as an assistant coach.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Unforgotten season 5: Is it renewed at PBS without Nicole Walker?

Will there be an Unforgotten season 5 coming up at PBS after the huge season 4 finale? We understand if you have questions — and we’re happy to take a lot of them on!. It may be a surprise to some out there that the British drama (which airs on ITV) is continuing at all following the death of Cassie. What will the story be about now with Nicola Walker no longer a part of the show? The series is going to have to shift, much in the same way that Grantchester chose to after the series lost one of its big stars in James Norton.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Casts Disney Channel Actress for Season 6 Role

Lucifer has added another new character into the mix for Season 6, and a Disney Channel alum is playing the role. Based on new Netflix's latest promotional images for the upcoming season (out Sept. 10), Disney Channel and Nickelodeon alum Emmy Mattingly will appear in at least one episode (Episode 3). Mattingly, who previously performed under the name Emmy Buckner, is best known for her work on the identical twin sitcom Liv and Maddie. She appeared as "Liv 2," the stand-in for Dove Cameron's Liv whenever Cameron would be on screen as Maddie. (She also appeared as a character named Linda in one episode.)
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Roku Renews “Most Dangerous Game”

The Roku Channel has renewed its Quibi acquisition “Most Dangerous Game” for a second season. Christoph Waltz will return as The Tiro Fund CEO Miles Sellers in the new run of episodes. The company is a front for a centuries-old game in which hunters pay exorbitant fees for the privilege of hunting the most cunning and dangerous prey there is – man.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy Co-Stars Celebrate Season 3 "Last Supper"

Look, we're not saying we're Hercule Poirot or even Inspector Gadget but when The Umbrella Academy stars Justin Min, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Genesis Rodriguez, and Ritu Arya share an Instagram Stories video of them toasting to the tune of Vitamin C's "Graduation (Friends Forever)", you start to figure out a few things. The first thing that jumps to mind? We're guessing that the official news that Season 3 has wrapped will be arriving sooner than later. It was the "Last Supper" that was the "smoking gun" along with the teardrop emoji. The second thing that jumps to mind? Hopper's face looks kinda silly reflected through his wine glass (that we "deduced" on our own).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy: Castañeda's John Cena Joke Went Over Our Heads

Okay, so we're taking a break from obsessing about when the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will wrap filming with a little fun, courtesy of David Castañeda (Diego / The Kraken / Number Two) and Justin H. Min (Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six). Castañeda shared a video via Instagram Stories of him coming out to meet Min to the tune of The Suicide Squad star John Cena's WWE entrance theme ("You can't see me!"). First, we're almost ashamed to admit how long it took for us to get the joke (no, we're not spoiling it). Second, Min's reaction has us feeling like he wasn't looking to be seen, either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy