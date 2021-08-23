Apple TV+ responds to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's demands after they were mocked on Ted Lasso
Reynolds and McElhenney each fired off the same open letter to Apple TV+ after "our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named ‘Higgins'" on Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ responded: "We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside. Biscuits are on their way."www.primetimer.com
