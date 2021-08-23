Cancel
Apple TV+ responds to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's demands after they were mocked on Ted Lasso

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Reynolds and McElhenney each fired off the same open letter to Apple TV+ after "our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named ‘Higgins'" on Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ responded: "We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside. Biscuits are on their way."

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

