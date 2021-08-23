Cancel
Red Table Talk is expanding with a podcast network

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
IHeartMedia is teaming with Red Table Talk to launch the Red Table Talk Audio Network, kicking off with a podcast version of the Emmy Award-nominated Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

NFLSFGate

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Signs Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Westbroook’s “Red Table Talk” featuring the flagship series hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, inks an overall podcast pact with iHeartMedia; Season 3 of Payne Lindsey’s popular “Up and Vanished” series investigates an unsolved disappearance in Montana; Crooked Media pop-culture podcast hosted by Jason Concepcion gets a launch date; and more.
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

Journalist, iHeart Form Podcast Network

IHeartMedia has launched a new podcast network called Cool Zone Media with journalist Robert Evans. Cool Zone Media debuted today with the first episode of the new daily podcast “It Could Happen Here.”. Evans, who will serve as the head of content for Cool Zone Media, will be joined by...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE partnering with Spotify's The Ringer on new podcast network

WWE announced they are partnering with Spotify's The Ringer on a new podcast network that will see Bill Simmons' group expand their pro wrestling coverage. The news comes two years after they first launched a podcast network with Endeavor Audio. As part of the deal, The Ringer and WWE will...
Behind Viral VideosEffingham Radio

Industry News: YouTube, Most Dangerous Games, Red Table Talk and More!

YOUTUBE TOPS 2 MILLION CREATORS: YouTube has surpassed 2 million creators in its YouTube Partner Program, which shares ad revenue with creators. Over the last three years, YouTube says it has paid $30 billion+ to creators, artists and media companies. “Now, more than 2 million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, wrote in a blog post. “And many of these creators are generating jobs and contributing to local and global economies.”
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Meadowlark Media Expands to U.K. With ‘Sport’s Strangest Crimes’ Podcast For the BBC

Meadowlark Media, the content company founded by former ESPN president John Skipper and radio and podcast host Dan Le Batard, has landed its first audio production deal. The company has been commissioned by the BBC to produce a new podcast for the series Sport’s Strangest Crimes. “This is a victory in that we have a commission from a second buyer,” Skipper tells The Hollywood Reporter, adding that it builds on the deal signed with DraftKings for Le Batard’s programs. “We do have ambitions to be a global supplier of sports content, so for us it represents a step outside of the...
PodcastPeople

The Recount Podcast Network Is Putting Women First: 'Perspective and Experience'

With people spending more time at home than ever before, it's no surprise that the world of podcasting has become an unavoidable aspect of today's popular culture. Whether it's your favorite celebrity's dirty laundry or an investigative reporter's deep dive into a tale only they can tell, podcasts truly provide something for everyone.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix and BBC partner on developing shows to promote disabled creatives

The two companies will “consider projects from UK producers that have been created or co-created by writers who identify as deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent,” they said in a statement. “We are looking for ideas which feel ambitious and elevated, and which challenge the limits that the industry might unconsciously put on disability. The intention of the partnership is to firmly place the shows alongside our most talked about and original dramas already being developed.”
TV Showscapitolbroadcasting.com

Follow the Truth Podcast Debuts #2 on Global True Crime Trending, Releases New Episode

CBC’s Follow The Truth Podcast recently released a new episode and is proving its ability to attract listeners. CBC Audience Development General Manager Shelly Leslie and WRAL-TV Reporter Amanda Lamb, the podcast’s executive producer and host, respectively, have been making the rounds, interviewing and sharing about the process behind the 10-part series.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Journalist Claire McNear went from writing a Jeopardy! history book to becoming part of the show's history after Mike Richards stepped down as host

Last year, McNear's book Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider's Guide to Jeopardy! was released, coincidentally, two days after Alex Trebek's death. "Nine months later, McNear’s report for The Ringer on the man who had been chosen to succeed Trebek — the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards — would change the course of that history," writes The New York Times' Julia Jacobs, in an interview with McNear, who listened to all 41 episodes of Richards' podcast The Randumb Show in digging up his offensive comments. What led McNear to his podcast? "He has talked about it in interviews but also, literally, it’s listed — or at least it was — in his official Jeopardy.com bio, that he hosted a comedy news show as a college student called 'The Randumb Show,'" she says. "And I tried to find as much as I could about that show, but it was all taped in the ’90s. It did lead me to the podcast with the exact same name, which is the one that he hosted as the executive producer of The Price Is Right.” At what point did she start to become unsettled by his comments? "It became extremely clear to me very quickly that those things were kind of dotted throughout the episode: He uses sexist language; he uses ableist language; he uses ugly slurs and stereotypes," she says. "There’s a lot of stuff that we did not transcribe in the story that is in there and paints this broader picture of what The Price Is Right was like as a workplace. And he was the co-executive producer at the time — he was the boss, and he was mostly just talking to his employees." McNear adds that the listening/reporting process is "not like what they show in the movies." ALSO: TMZ reports LeVar Burton was never seriously considered as Jeopady! host.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Jaime Pressly To Headline & EP ‘The Porch’ Comedy In Works At CBS From ‘Mom’s Susan McMartin & Kapital

EXCLUSIVE: Former Mom star Jaime Pressly is making a return to CBS, reuniting with the praised comedy series’ co-executive producer Susan McMartin for a new multi-camera comedy at the network. In a competitive situation, CBS has landed for development The Porch, starring and executive produced by Pressly, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios. The Porch, based on an idea by Pressly, was written by McMartin from a story by her and Pressly. It centers on recently divorced LJ (Pressly), who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t...
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg still dreams of a Doctor Who role

“I wanted to be Doctor Who and I still do,” Goldberg said during a conversation at the Edinburgh TV Festival. “I think it would mean an evolution into being American and I don’t know that that’s correct for Doctor Who. I don’t know I can usurp that. As much as I love it, I love watching it still in all the iterations. There are certain things that are blatantly all English. Doctor Who is like that to me. It’s like Marmite. It’s very English and needs to stay that way.” ALSO: Goldberg slams cancel culture.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes Star in Hallmark’s ‘Fall Harvest’ and ‘Movies and Mysteries’ Slate (TV News Roundup)

Hallmark Channel announced the premiere dates of six all-new movies releasing as part of the network’s “Fall Harvest” programming event, running from Sept. 11 through Oct. 16. The program lineup includes fall romances and holiday specials, alongside a Mystery Movies round of films. The lineup of new films start on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. with “Roadhouse Romance,” starring Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes. The movie follows country music fan Callie, who is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy, and TV director Luke, who encourages her to look forward instead of back. The following week features “Raise A Glass To...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Producer Says Cast on New Show Won’t Be ‘Connected’ to Characters in Other Shows

NCIS: Hawai’i is the fourth show about how the Navy investigates crimes. But don’t count on the characters being connected to others in the franchise. Writers didn’t create Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, with traits shared by other characters on NCIS, or the spinoffs in Los Angeles or the now canceled New Orleans. She won’t be like Gibbs with his well-quoted rules. And she won’t be like Hetty, who has enjoyed a secretive, yet impactful career from the Los Angeles office.

