Judge Orders Dallas Restaurant Bisou to Temporarily Stop Using Its Name Amid Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. First, it was the return of masks. Then, on Friday, August 20, the citywide mandate requiring proof of vaccination for customers who wish to dine or drink inside went into effect. Now, new data from OpenTable indicates the potential impact on San Francisco restaurants: dining is down 16 percent in San Francisco compared to July, with business dipping as far as 66 percent below 2019 levels. Together, those numbers indicate San Francisco restaurants have been among the hardest hit in the country this August, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.